Obituary: Lucille T. Whitham, 88, of Milford

Lucille T. Whitham, 88, of Milford, beloved wife to the late David J. Whitham, entered into eternal rest on December 22, 2018 surrounded by her family.

Born on May 8, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Nicola and Maria Mancinelli Finore.

Before enjoying a well deserved retirement, Lucille was the Head Clerk at Milford’s Probate Court. An active member of the community, she was also a volunteer at Milford Hospital and a member of St. Mary’s Ladies Guild.

A devoted mother, grandmother and sister, she is survived by her son David G. Whitham and his wife Lisa of Milford, grandchildren Ashley and Brittany, sister-in-law Joan Viola and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her brother Joseph Finore and sisters Florence Morin and Virginia Tilelli.

Calling hours are Thursday, December 27, 2018 from 5pm to 8pm at the Smith Funeral Home, 135 N Broad St., Milford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 28th, in St. Mary’s Church, 70 Gulf St., Milford at 10:30am. Interment will follow in Milford Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Disabled American Veterans, at https://www.dav.org/. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit our website at http://www.georgejsmithandson.com.