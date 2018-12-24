No trash pickup on Christmas

Christmas is Tuesday. Tuesday’s garbage and recycling will be picked up on Wednesday.
The transfer station will be closed on Tuesday.
The rest of the week’s trash pickup remains the same as usual.
