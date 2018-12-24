Milford Mirror

No trash pickup on Christmas

By Milford Mirror on December 24, 2018 in News ·

Christmas is Tuesday. Tuesday’s garbage and recycling will be picked up on Wednesday.

The  transfer station will be closed on Tuesday.

The rest of the week’s trash pickup remains the same as usual.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post The Smithereens add Gin Blossoms’ Robin Wilson to Ridgefield show Next Post Obituary: Lucille T. Whitham, 88, of Milford
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress