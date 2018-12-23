Trumbull police ID suspect in gunpoint robbery at mall

Trumbull police have identified the man they believe is responsible for the late-night robbery of two women at the Westfield Trumbull Mall Friday. The suspect is also believed to have been involved in a similar robbery in Milford Saturday at the CT Post mall.

Captain Keith Golding said that the suspect has been identified but the department would hold off on identifying him until he is charged.

According to Golding, two female shoppers were leaving the mall Friday night about 10:30 p.m. when the suspect accosted them, brandished a handgun and robbed them of cash and other property. The suspect fled in a waiting vehicle. Neither of the women was injured, Golding said.

The following night a robbery in the parking lot at the mall in Milford was reported to police, and a officers were able to get a description of the suspect vehicle, which was spotted and pursued into New Haven. The vehicle crashed, and police arrested one suspect and recovered a handgun.

Following the Milford incident, Trumbull detectives collected evidence, conducted interviews, and compared information with investigators in Milford and New Haven to determine conclusively that the same suspect was responsible for both crimes, Golding said. They are continuing to work to gather additional evidence to verify details of the incident to support robbery charges, which are expected to be filed later this week.

The suspect is currently being detained by New Haven police on active arrest warrants for other unrelated charges, in addition to those related to the police pursuit on Saturday. Milford police are also expected to lodge robbery charges for the Saturday mall incident, Golding said.