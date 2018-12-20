Girls basketball: Foran tips Law in overtime thriller

Led by junior Mia Tunucci’s 12 second-half points, Foran High snapped a five-game losing streak against city rival Jonathan Law on Thursday night with a 60-55 overtime win at the Edna Fraser Gym.

“Every program that’s trying to get better needs to have a signature win along the way and I believe that’s exactly what this is for us,” said Foran coach Bob Asmussen, who spent seven years at Law and has been at Foran for the last three.

“I’ve never lost confidence in these kids and, tonight, I think they added some confidence for themselves.”

The win by the Lions over their Southern Connecticut Conference rivals upped their record to 3-0. It was the Lady Lawmen’s first loss after three wins.

Foran’s Jasmine Lord made a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 52, and sent it into overtime where Foran outscored Law 8-3.

Lord finished with 17 points (15 of them coming in the first half). She had five rebounds and six steals.

Tunucci, who also had 15 rebounds, scored all of her points in the second half and overtime. She added a basket with 2:06 left in the overtime gave Foran a 57-53 lead.

After Cali Jolley cut it to two with 1:57 remaining, Emma Lucas’ basket off a pass from Lord put the Lions in control, 59-55. Lauren Heenan iced it with a free throw with 8.9 seconds left.

Foran’s defense held Law without a shot over the remaining time.

Law got 15 points from Fallon Andriolas and 10 from Samara Thacker.

Even though Law caused 23 Foran turnovers, Law coach Dan Young thought it wasn’t effective at times.

“We still need to play a little better in the defensive end,” he said. “Offensively, Foran slowed us down and forced us into taking some bad shots. They kept switching up on us and our kids didn’t respond to the changes they kept making.”

Both teams return to play next Thursday in the Milford Holiday Classic. which will be played at Foran. Law plays Branford at noon and Foran meets Sacred Heart Academy at 2.

On Friday, Law meets SHA at 12 and Foran takes on Branford at 2.

Law

Jolley 4-1-2-9 Thacker 5-0-1-10 Ellison 2-2-2-6 Andriolos 6-1-1-15 Lula 1-1-2-3 Kowalski 3-0-0-6 Konareski 2-0-0-6

Totals 23-5-8 55

Foran

Heenan 3-3-4-11 Inthapanhya 1-5-6-7 Tunucci 4-4-6-12 Lord 8-1-2-17 Musante 0-0-0-0 Lucas 3-2-2-8 Collins 1-0-0-2

Totals : 20-15-20-60

Law 14-10-14-14-3-55

Foran 15-16-7-14-8-60

3-point goals: Law: Andriolos 2, Konareski 2 Foran: Heenan 2, Lord 3