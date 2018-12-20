Milford Mirror

Gymnastics: Law opens season with win over Hamden

Jonathan Law scored a 120.4-104.35 victory over visiting Hamden High in the opening meet of the season on Thursday.

The Lady Lawmen’s Catherine Burns placed first in bars, on beam and in the floor exercise.

Vault

Emma Nelly (L) 8.4; 2. Lexi Sangiovanni (H) 8.2; 3.Tie: Jenna Hanson (L) & Mackenzie Powers (L) 8.0

Bars
Catherine Burns (L) 8.1, 2. Lexi Sangiovanni (H) 7.25; 3. Emma Nelly (L) 7.0

Beam
Catherine Burns (L) 8.7; 2. Emma Nelly (L) 7.6; 3. Ali Gordon (L) 6.8

Floor
Catherine Burns (L) 8.1; 2. Emma Nelly (L) 7.8; 3. Taylor Emmerich (H) 7.7

All Around
Catherine Burns (L) 32.7; 2. Emma Nelly (L) 30.8; 3. Lexi Sangiovanni (H) 30.05

