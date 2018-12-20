Storm could bring strong winds and flooding

The city has issued a storm advisory, warning of a strong storm system expected to impact the area. Flood watches and high wind watches have been issued, according to Mayor Ben Blake.

“The storm’s intensity is forecast to ramp up Friday with significant rainfall, wind gusts, and potential flooding,” he says in his message to residents.

He asks that residents continue to monitor weather conditions, secure all outdoor objects susceptible to high winds, and help keep the tops of catch basins clear of leaves and debris.

“It is especially important for shoreline residents to be vigilant,” the mayor says. “With the chance of flooding in areas of low elevation, please be sure to take all necessary precautions, including moving vehicles to higher ground.”