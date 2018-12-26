Letter — Girl Scouts prepares girls for life

To the Editor:

It’s the holiday season — a time for giving, reflection, and expressing gratitude for all we have been given. I know that I am thankful for everyone who has supported our mission at Girl Scouts of Connecticut. Because of you, over 26,000 Girl Scouts in our state are thriving and building the skills they need to change the world.

At Girl Scouts, we put every ounce of passion and energy into ensuring a bright and equitable future for girls. It’s important now more than ever that we support and pave the way for girls and women. We’ve definitely seen some progress: this past election season, more women ran for public office and more women went to the polls to share their voice and vote.

Girl Scouts prepares girls for life, and recent stats from the election prove that fact. In the 116th Congress, 17 out of the 23 women in the U.S. Senate are Girl Scout aluma, and 57% of women representatives and delegates in the House of Representatives are Girl Scout alums, including our own Jahana Hayes, the first African American woman from Connecticut elected to Congress.

We have come a long way, and I am grateful to those in our communities, state, and nation who are supporting the advancement of women in public service, STEM, and other underrepresented areas. This is such an important time in our country and our world. Girls represent a vital and underutilized resource of remarkable potential. By investing in the lives of girls, you are investing in all society.

At Girl Scouts, you become a part of a global sisterhood for girls to take action, lead the way, explore the unknown, and change the world. We offer each girl unique and unparalleled opportunities to pursue what she cares about, whether its technology, sports, the arts, environmentalism, and more. No matter her passion, Girl Scouts helps her live it out, and the results are proven: Girl Scouts build courage, confidence, and character, and make our world a better place.

Again, thank you to everyone who helped support girls and women this year. I wish you and yours happy holidays, and look forward to having more join us in the New Year.

Mary Barneby, CEO