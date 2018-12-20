Lauralton Hall opened its season with an SCC meet at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

The 4×800 relay consisting of Carly Costikyan, Abby Baisley, Rachel Wywoda and Mary Feeney won the event and also qualified for states with a time of 10:35.77.

The 4×200 relay team of Lauren Evans, Laura Elwood, Kelly Hufnagel and Kiera Henry qualified for states running 1:59.3.

Junior Mary Feeney qualified for states in the 600 with a time of 1:50.07, and freshman Kiera Henry qualified as well in the 55 dash with a time of 8.13.

Coach Ellis Gill’s Crusaders will compete at the Elm City Relay meet in New Haven on Jan. 5.