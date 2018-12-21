Movie Menu: The Wizard of Oz, Casino, While You Were Sleeping and more

Getting ready for the holidays?

This weekend, check out some of the movies on broadcast and cable television. They will put you into the holiday mood!

Friday, Dec. 21

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Judy Garland reminds us to have hope in a better tomorrow as she travels somewhere over the rainbow.

7:30 p.m., TNT

Driving Miss Daisy (1989)

Jessica Tandy and Morgan Freeman teach us the meaning of patience and understanding in this Oscar-winning adaptation of the stage hit.

8 p.m., POP

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

Audrey Hepburn warms the screen as a young lady in New York City looking for fun while seeking a substantive relationship.

8 p.m., TCM

The Queen (2006)

Helen Mirren reveals the emotions behind the throne in this touching drama of life in the British monarchy following the death of Princess Diana.

8 p.m., Flix

Saturday, Dec. 22

Ben-Hur (1959)

Charlton Heston makes us think of the impact of betrayal in this epic drama, from director William Wyler, that won 11 Oscars.

9:30 a.m., TCM

Baby Boom (1987)

Diane Keaton celebrates the miracle of parenthood – unexpected as it may be – in this delightful comedy from Nancy Myers and Charles Shyer.

11 a.m., POP

Sunday, Dec. 23

Casino (1995)

Robert DeNiro and Sharon Stone light the screen in this scorching drama about the underworld from director Martin Scorcese.

10 a.m., VH-1

While You Were Sleeping (1995)

Sandra Bullock makes us smile with her endearing portrayal of a lady trying to befriend a man in a coma.

12 noon, Sundance

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Robin Williams makes us laugh and think in this complex comedy about a father who will do anything to spend time with his children.

2:30 p.m., CMT

Holiday Inn (1942)

Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire sing and dance their way through a catalog of Irving Berlin songs in this musical best remembered for introducing the song White Christmas.

6 p.m., TCM