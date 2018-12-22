Food: A pinch of peppermint

I recently found myself with an excessive amount of candy canes and given that it is the holiday season, I decided it would be more fun to incorporate them into my holiday baking than it would be to string them up around the house. I probably bust out a dozen different types of cookie during the holiday season. Adding a bit of peppermint to these recipes gave my cookies a festive flair. If you’re looking to add a little peppermint fun to your holidays, give these cookies a try.

Peppermint Butter Cookies Peppermint Butter Cookies

makes 36

2 ½ cups flour

1 ¼ sugar

1 cup butter

1 egg

¾ cup crushed peppermint candy

¼ cup brown sugar

1 ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

Preheat oven at 375 degrees. Mix butter, sugars, vanilla and egg. Once mixed, stir in the flour, salt and baking soda. Once the dough is mixed, add the crushed peppermint candy and evenly stir it in. Place a tablespoon full of dough on a parchment or wax lined baking sheet, putting no more than nine cookies on each sheet (the cookies will expand to be wide and thin) and bake for 9 minutes.

Double Chocolate Almond Cookies Double Chocolate Almond Cookies

makes 24

1 ¼ cup flour

1 candy cane

1 egg

¾ cup sugar

½ cup butter

⅓ cup chocolate chips

⅓ cocoa powder

½ teaspoon almond extract

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Combine all of the ingredients in a bowl except the candy cane. Once the dough is mixed, roll spoonfuls of the dough into rounds and place on a baking sheet. Bake the cookies for 10 minutes. While the cookies are baking, crush up the candy cane. Once the cookies are out of the oven, sprinkle the crushed candy cane on the cookies before letting them cool.