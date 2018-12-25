Binge and Repeat: Mrs. Maisel captivates in style

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns with plenty of new punches in its second season. When we last saw our spunky heroine, her estranged husband caught part of her stand-up act (where she was poking fun at their crumbling marriage). In the new season the viewers watch as Midge’s loved ones respond to learning about her new career path as a comic.

While Midge tries to advance her career by going on tour, the audience gains more insight into her manager Suzie’s life as she tries to scrounge up the funds to pay for the tour and finds herself toting around a plunger while booking gigs for Midge.

New characters pop up into the series as Midge juggles her children, her day job, her comedy career and a new man. Despite trying to reconcile with her husband Joel, Midge finds herself looking on to new horizons.

Rachel Brosnahan (Midge) continues to wow and dazzle as the fast-talking and snappy dressing comedienne. However, Alex Borstein (Suzie) gains some well-deserved solo screen time as the audience gains more insight into Suzie’s life, but that doesn’t mean Midge’s manager has lost her edge.

Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle continue to amuse and baffle viewers as Midge’s intriguing parents, who, of course, try to steer Midge to a new husband. In the new season audiences get a break from Manhattan as Midge travels about with and without her family in the Catskills and France.

The snappy dialogue and stunning scenery in season two remind viewers just why The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel received such acclaim during last year’s Emmys and Golden Globes season.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has two seasons available on Amazon Video. Audiences might also enjoy Netflix’s GLOW, a zany series about women’s wrestling in the ’80s. Or they can just rewatch Gilmore Girls for the 18th time while they wait for a third season of Mrs. Maisel to grace our screens.