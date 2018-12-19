On Stage: This weekend and upcoming

THIS WEEKEND

A Magical Cirque Christmas, Dec. 22, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $27-$150. Info: palacestamford.org.

CONTINUING

A Christmas Story, through Dec. 22, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sherman Playhouse, 5 State Route 29, Sherman. Tickets $24. Info: shermanplayers.org.

Glitz! The Little Miss Christmas Pageant Musical, through Dec. 22, Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Tickets $22. Info: pantochino.com.

The Pianist of Willesden Lane, through Dec. 22, Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Grammy-nominated pianist and storyteller Mona Golabek will perform the unique piece about her mother, who was sent from Nazi-threatened Vienna to London, holding on to her music to stay alive. Golabek intertwines the true story of family, hope, and survival with piano selections by Grieg, Chopin, Beethoven, Debussy, Bach, and even a little Gershwin. Free staging of the show Dec. 13, 10:30 a.m.Tickets $30. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Man of La Mancha, through Jan. 5, TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Tickets $30. Info: theatreworks.us.

ADVANCE

Finesse Mitchell, Dec. 28-29, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Bridgeport Stress Factory, 167 State St., Bridgeport. Tickets $20-$40. Info: call 203-576-4242.

Bob DiBuono, Dec. 29, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $19. Info: palacestamford.org.

Disney’s Frozen Sing-A-Long, Dec. 30, 3 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $10. Info: palacestamford.org.

Play With Your Food, Jan. 8-9, noon, Toquet Hall, 58 East Post Rd., Westport. “Tiny Beautiful Things” by Nia Vardalos and “Looking for Chinatown” by Tony-Award winner David Henry Hwang will be performed. Tickets $49. Info: JIBproductions.org.

Nick Dipaolo, Jan. 12, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

*The Phantom Tollbooth, Jan. 13, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Tickets $20. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Thomas John: Seatbelt Psychic, Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $45-$125. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Play With Your Food, Jan. 15, noon, Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. “Tiny Beautiful Things” by Nia Vardalos and “Looking for Chinatown” by Tony-Award winner David Henry Hwang will be performed. Tickets $49. Info: JIBproductions.org.

Play With Your Food, Jan. 16-17, noon, Greenwich Arts Council, 299 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. “Tiny Beautiful Things” by Nia Vardalos and “Looking for Chinatown” by Tony-Award winner David Henry Hwang will be performed. Tickets $49. Info: JIBproductions.org.

*PBS KIDS Live: Big Tiny Adventure, Jan. 16, 6 p.m., Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $17.55-$99. Info: palacestamford.org.

Frank Caliendo, Jan. 19, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $72-$157. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

*Amazing Max, Jan. 20, 3 p.m., Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

Robert Dubac’s Book of Moron, Jan. 28, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $40-$50. Info: palacestamford.org.

Vic DiBitetto, Feb. 1-2, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $40. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

*Casey Carle’s BubbleMania, Feb. 16-17, 3 p.m., Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

*The Story Pirates Greatest Hits Show, Feb. 24, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Tickets $20. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

*Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers: Everybody Loves Pirates, Feb. 24, 3 p.m., Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

*The Magic of Presto Pete & Incredulous Chris, March 3, 3 p.m., Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

*The Wizard of Oz, March 17, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Tickets $20. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

*The Story Pirates: Greatest Hits, March 24, 3 p.m., Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

*Angelina Ballerina The Musical, April 7, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Tickets $20. Info: westportplayhouse.org.