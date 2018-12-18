Disney composer and Tony winner join ACT of CT board

Ridgefield’s A Contemporary Theater (ACT) of Connecticut announced that the Academy Award composer Alan Menken and Tony Award actress Lindsay Mendez joined the theater’s Artistic Advisory Board.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Alan and Lindsay to our ACT Artistic Advisory Board! Their passion for new regional theater and their support of ACT is overwhelming. I know their generous contribution to ACT will yield incredible dividends for the local arts community.” stated ACT of CT artistic director, Daniel C. Levine.

Menken is a Disney legend having won multiple Academy Awards, Grammys and Golden Globes for his film scores. He has scored The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Beauty and the Beast, Hercules, Pocahontas, Enchanted and Tangled. He has also composed the staged musicals Newsies, Little Shop of Horrors, A Christmas Carol and Sister Act. Menken is currently working with Lin-Manuel Miranda on the new live action version of The Little Mermaid.

Mendez recently performed with ACT of CT’s resident music director Bryan Perri as part of the Broadway Unplugged series in Ridgefield. She’s performed in Carousel, Wicked, Significant Other, DogFight, Godspell, Everyday Rapture and Grease. Mendez previously lent her talents to ACT when she launched their first Masterclass Workshop in 2017.

Other members of the Artistic Advisory Board include Stephen Schwartz, Susan Batten, Christian Borle, Al Blackstone and Caite Hevner.

For more information about ACT of CT, visit actofct.org.