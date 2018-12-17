Girls basketball: Jonathan Law defeats Lauralton Hall

Jonathan Law returns a veteran group of talented players, whose ability to fill a number of roles makes coach Dan Young’s Lady Lawmen a tough team to defeat.

Law’s top two scorers — Fallon Andriolas and Samara Thacker — did their jobs, but it was the duo’s capacity to excel in other areas that gave the Devonites a leg up in their 54-37 SCC victory over Lauralton Hall at the James Richetelli Sr. Gymnasium on Monday night.

“We practice so the girls know basketball skills, not only basketball skills,” Law coach Dan Young said of his 3-0 team. “Fallon played great defense (6 steals) and rebounded. Samara did a fine job creating on offense (7 assists), and they both attacked (the basket) when we needed it.”

Andriolas led a balanced offense with 12 points. Thacker scored 10.

Cali Jolley and Pam Ellison scored nine points each, while Maddie Lula and Olivia Kowalski divided 14 markers.

Julia Senzick led Lauralton Hall with 10 points.

“Law is a good team with four or five starters back,” said Lauralton’s first-year head coach Mike Marratea. “We are playing a lot of sophomores and all the girls are learning a new system. We’re battling, but we are a work in progress.”

Senzick, who scored 21 and 18 points, respectively, in losses to Foran High and North Haven, gave the Crusaders the lead off the opening tip.

Law scored the next 13 points, with Andriolas knocking down a pair of 3-pointers.

Shooting percentages were low, but the intensity high throughout the game.

Law was often able to limit Lauralton to one shot per trip, while getting an extra look at the basket on numerous occasions.

“Rebounding has been a struggle us these first few games,” Marratea said. “There are stretches we give up too many opportunities. That is part of the process.”

Ellison and Thacker added baskets. Lula led a strong performance with five boards (Law had six players grab rebounds in the period).

Lauralton junior Athena Chirigos broke the skein with a fine move in the post and added a layup off an assist from classmate Kristina Wynnick to narrow the deficit to 13-6 after one.

The Crusaders’ Lila Pinho, a freshman, scored from the baseline to begin the second quarter.

Kowalski, a hard-working junior forward for Law, followed Andriolas’ press-break bucket with two hoops of her own including a 3-pointer. Erica Boehm, a senior, and Shelby Green, a freshman, came on to give Law good minutes off the bench.

Lauralton continued to go to the basket, but couldn’t unlock the seal on the rim and Law took a 24-12 lead into the locker room.

The game evened out in the third quarter.

Senior’s Lauren Dowling and Sendzik led the Lauralton rally with six and five points, respectively. Lauren Adams, Caroline Oman and Em Guilia pitched in during the come back.

Law’s answer came from Jolley, as the senior tallied seven points in a three-minute stretch midway through the period.

Law’s 39-25 advantage at the break was challenged.

Sophomore Lauren McCarthy buried 3-pointers from opposite corners and a Sendzik free throw made it a 10-point game at 45-35 at the 4:15 mark of the frame.

To offset the Crusader comeback, Thacker scored on a strong baseline drive, had a run-out basket on a press break and assisted on hoops by Lula and Jolley.

Law was 6-for-6 from the foul line down the stretch, with Ellison, Thacker and Lula each making a pair.

“We are not a tall team, I don’t know if we’ve ever been a tall team,” Young said. “Because of that the girls know they have to battle and they did that tonight.”

Law will visit Foran High on Thursday at 7 p.m.

“Last year, the team went 0-20 and we are learning how to win,” said Marratea, who is being assisted by Scott Raffone. “The effort is there and the girls play hard for thirty-two minutes.”

The Crusaders will visit Sheehan High in Wallingford on Wednesday night at 7.

Lauralton (37)

Julia Senzick 4 1-3 10, Caroline Oman 0 1-2 1, Julia Rush 2 0-0 4, Lauren McCarthy 2 1-4 7, Lauren Adams 0 0-0,0 Athena Chingos 2 2-2 6, Lauren Dowling 3 3-6 9, Caroline Boynton 0 0-0 0, Shannon Redgate 0 0-0 0

Totals: 13 7–17 37

LAW (54)

Cali Jolley 4 0-0 9, Samara Thacker 4 2-2 10, Pam Ellison 3 2-4 9, Fallon Andriolas 5 0-0 12, Maddie Lula 2 2-6 7, Olivia Kowalski 3 0-0 7, Shelby Green 0 0-2 0, Katie Konareski 0 0-0 0, Erica Boehm 0 0-0 0, Erin Goodwin 0 0-0 0

Totals: 21 6-12 54

LH 6 6 13 12 — 37

Law 13 11 15 15 — 54

3-point goals: Laurelton (McCarthy 2, Senzick 1); Law (Andriolas 2, Jolley 1, Ellison 1, Lula 1, Kowalski 1)