Red Cross urgently needs blood and platelet donations

The American Red Cross urgently needs blood and platelet donors to make an appointment now to give and help ensure patients can get the treatment they need at a moment’s notice.
In November 2016, a 100-foot maple tree fell on Mike McMahon, causing life-threatening injuries. He needed 11 units of blood during emergency surgery and another seven units to treat complications after. Six weeks following the accident, McMahon was released from the hospital — just in time to spend the holidays with his family.
“I’m grateful for the donors who gave me such an amazing gift — the gift of life,” said McMahon. “I was an occasional blood donor before the accident. Today, I donate as often as I can to help ensure others receive blood when they need it most.”
Now is an important time to give blood and platelets. A seasonal decline in donations occurs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day when donors get busy with family gatherings and travel. In addition, severe winter weather can cause blood drive cancellations and negatively affect the blood supply. Patients like McMahon can’t afford for there to be a shortage of blood.
Give the gift of life — make an appointment to donate blood and platelets by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
As a special thank-you for helping meet the urgent need, those who come to give Dec. 20 through Jan. 6 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Fairfield County Dec. 20-Jan. 15:
- Bethel — Jan. 4, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Walnut Hill Community Church, 156 Walnut Hill Rd.
- Bridgeport — Jan. 9, 1-6:15 p.m., Burroughs Community Center, 2470 Fairfield Avenue; Jan. 15, 1-6 p.m., Mount Aery Baptist Church, 73 Frank Street
- Brookfield — Dec. 26, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Brookfield Library, 182 Whisconier Road; Dec. 31, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Congregational Church of Brookfield, 160 Whisconier Road
- Danbury — Dec. 20, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Danbury Hospital RSM, 24 Hospital Avenue; Dec. 24, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 18 Clapboard Ridge Rd.; Dec. 28, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., The Crowne Plaza, 18 Old Ridgebury Road; Dec. 31, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 119 Mill Plain Road; Jan. 7, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Danbury Hospital RSM, 24 Hospital Avenue; Jan. 15, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Gethsemane Baptist Church International, Gethsemane Baptist Church International, 8 Delay Street
- East Norwalk — Jan. 9, 1-6 p.m., East Norwalk Library, 51 Van Zant Street
- Fairfield — Dec. 29, 8 a.m.-1:15 p.m., Trinity St. Michael’s Church, 554 Tunxis Hill Road; Jan. 11, 1-6:45 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 1089 Fairfield Woods Road
- Monroe — Dec. 21, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Dunkin Donuts / Baskin Robbins, 135 Main Street
- New Canaan — Jan. 8, 1-6:30 p.m., Saint Mark’s Church, 111 Oenoke Ridge Road
- New Fairfield — Jan. 11, 1:30-6:30 p.m., New Fairfield Congregational Church, 20 Gillotti Road
- Newtown — Dec. 27, 1-6 p.m., Newtown Municipal, 3 Primrose Street; Jan. 8, 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Newtown Congregational Church, 14 West St.
- Norwalk — Dec. 20, 11:45 a.m.-5:45 p.m., Walgreens, 55 Westport Avenue; Dec. 23, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Temple Shalom, 259 Richards Street; Jan. 8, 1-6 p.m., Autumn Lake Healthcare at Norwalk, 34 Midrocks Drive
- Ridgefield — Jan. 3, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Ridgefield Park & Recreation Center, 195 Danbury Rd.
- Shelton — Dec. 24, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Hewitt Health & Rehab Center, 45 Maltby Street; Jan. 2, 8 a.m.-1:45 p.m., R.D. Scinto Towers, 2 Corporate Drive
- Sherman — Jan. 12, 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Sherman Volunteer Fire Department, 1 CT 39
- Stamford — Dec. 22, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Tully Health Center, 32 Strawberry Hill Court; Dec. 29, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Tully Health Center, 32 Strawberry Hill Court; Dec. 31, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Tully Health Center, 32 Strawberry Hill Court; Jan. 12, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Tully Health Center, 32 Strawberry Hill Court
- Stratford — Dec. 20, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Ryders Partners, LLC, 88 Ryders Lane, Suite 208; Dec. 21, 1:45 p.m.-7 p.m., Baldwin Senior Center, 1000 West Broad Street; Dec. 28, 1-6 p.m., YMCA Stratford, 3045 Main Street
- Trumbull — Dec. 22, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Theresa Parish, 5301 Main Street; Dec. 26, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Joseph’s Center, 6448 Main Street; Jan. 4, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Insports Centers, 29 Trefoil Drive; Jan. 10, 1:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph’s Center, 6448 Main Street; Jan. 14, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church, 5958 Main Street
- Wilton — Dec. 20, 1-6:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd.