Fire severely damages downtown Flames restaurant

A downtown Milford restaurant was severely damaged by fire Sunday evening.

Fire dispatchers received a 911 call at approximately 8:56 p.m. reporting a fire inside of Flames Mediterranean Grill located at 12 Daniel St. The caller is an employee of a neighboring restaurant and discovered the fire after someone reported an odor of smoke in the area.

Firefighting units arrived on scene and found the restaurant charged with thick black smoke, according to Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi. Fire crews forced entry through the front doors of the structure and advanced hose lines into the building in order to suppress the blaze. The fire was brought under control in approximately 15 minutes.

“Although firefighters managed to gain control of the blaze very quickly, the business suffered extensive heat and smoke damage,” Fabrizi said. “An adjacent real estate office and barber shop were not affected by the fire.”

The Milford Fire Marshal’s division is conducting an investigation, and a cause has not officially been released. The restaurant was reported to be closed for the evening at the time of the blaze.