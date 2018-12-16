Milford Mirror

Wrestling: Foran students invited to free pizza party

By Bill Bloxsom on December 16, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Foran High will honor its 2017-18 state champions with the first-ever Lion Palooza, before coach Dave Esposito’s team takes on Shelton High in a 3:45 p.m. match on Wednesday, Dec. 19, at the Edna Fraser Gymnasium.

“It’s free admission for students,” said Esposito of the event immediately after school lets out that will include free pizza, drinks, a live DJ and free raffles.

“Past Foran captains will be here and Frank Peters [former Lion coach] will give a talk on how to watch a wrestling match and will have a demonstration on what to look for.

“It’s a good way to fill the stands, and for everyone to come together, as we look to have another successful season.”

