Wrestling: Foran places first at CJ McCormack Memorial

Foran High took first in the CJ McCormack Memorial Tournament in Berlin on Saturday.

Umer Khan at 170 pounds, Pat Brogan at 182 pounds and Nolan Bannon in the 195-pound weight class won titles for coach Dave Esposito’s Lions.

Kyle Pokornowski was second at 120 pounds, Mike Giordano runner-up at 152, Billy Ives (by a 6-5 margin) second at 182 and Pat Rescanski gained the heavyweight final where he lost a 3-2 decision.

K.J. Pokornowski was third at 160 pounds.

Taking fourths were Tanish Joshi at 113 pounds, Raul Valle at 138 and Tim Fitzgerald at 160.

Windham was second, Berlin third and Bristol Eastern fourth.