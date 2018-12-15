Basketball: Foran High loses to East Haven in opener

After trailing by only three points at halftime, the Foran High offense turned stone cold in the second half when the Lions dropped its opener to host East Haven, 57-40, on Saturday night.

Foran, which shot only 3-for-28 in the second half, watched as the Easties gradually pulled away for their first win of the season.

“Our poor shooting just took us out of the game in the second half,” Foran coach Ian Kirkpatrick said. “This was a opening night for us….A learning experience. Our kids got to see multiple offenses and a team that can bother you with its quickness.”

Junior guard John Shannon led the Lions with 20 points.

Ian Reynolds had 20 points (on five 3-pointers) and Nate Furino added 14 for East Haven.

Foran will host Lyman Hall of Wallingford on Tuesday night at 7.