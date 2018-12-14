Milford Mirror

Girls basketball: Jonathan Law defeats Guilford with 3-ball

By Milford Mirror on December 14, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Fallon Andriolas (31) scored 19 points. — File photo

Jonathan Law showed off its ability to his long-range jumpers when coach Dan Young’s Lady Lawmen turned back Guilford High, 54-41, in an SCC matchup at the James Richetelli Sr. Gymnasium on Friday night.

Cali Jolley (23 points) knocked down a pair of shots from beyond the arc and Fallon Andriolas (19 points) made five 3-pointers, as Law improved to 2-0.

Sam Leinby scored 12 points, with two 3-pointers, for Guilford (0-2).

Guilford   8 8 14 11   — 41

Law       10 15 14 15   — 54

Guilford (41)

Sam Leiby 4 2-4 12, Moira Kallaher 0 2-2 2, Megan McNamara 0 0-0 0 Elle Petra 3 0-0 6, Janie Danaher 4 8-10, Mia Diaz, 0 1-4 1, Kayleigh Pritchard 1 0-0 2, Talia Turcio 1 0-0 2, Allie Petonito 0 0-0 0

Totals:  13 13-20

LAW (54)

Cali Jolley 10 0-0 23, Samara Thacker 1 4-6 6, Pam Ellison 0 0-0 0, Fallon Andriolas 5 4-4 19,  Maddie Lula 1 0-0 2, Olivia Kowalski 2 0-2 4, Shelby Green 0 0-0 0, Katie Konareski 0 0-0 0

Totals: 19 8-12 54

3-point goals: Guilford (Leiby 2); Law (Andriolas 5, Jolley 3)

