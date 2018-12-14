Big Y announces plans for Milford store

Big Y Foods, Inc. has announced plans to open its latest grocery store in Milford, on the Boston Post Road near Aldi Grocery Store.

The company’s website says it will be a World Class Market located at 150 Boston Post Road, a free-standing supermarket of approximately 55,000 square feet.

“This location would be the 73rd Big Y market with locations throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts,” the company website states.

This will be Big Y’s 10th World Class Market in New Haven County. The stores currently are located in Ansonia, Branford, Cheshire, Guilford, Meriden, Naugatuck, North Haven, North Branford and have another store scheduled to open in Derby in 2019.

More than 130 full and part time positions are planned at the Milford store. It will have “locally sourced fruits and vegetables, fresh sushi, an extensive gluten free assortment and organic items along with other locally produced offerings,” according to a company announcement.

“We are excited to announce this addition to our Connecticut community of stores,” said Charles D’Amour, Big Y’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “We look forward to bringing Big Y’s world class service, quality and selection closer to shoppers in Milford and surrounding communities.”

World Class Market highlights include prepared meals such as freshly made pizzas and rotisserie chicken dinners, stir fry, fresh cooked to order fish and chips, a broad selection of specialty and local foods including a wide array of organic and gluten free, a full service butcher shop, seafood direct from New England piers as well as an extensive produce department, the company says.

The property is owned by Metro Star Properties LLC of Milford.

“We see the proposed Big Y market as a wonderful addition to the Milford retail landscape,” said Robert Smith Jr., managing director of Metro Star Properties, in a press release.

The company website does not say when the new store will open, but construction has been ongoing at the site.