City Clerk reminds residents about Toys for Tots drive

The City Clerk’s office sent an email to the local press Friday reminding anyone who would like to make a donation to the Toys for Tots drive that they may drop toys off at the City Clerk’s office by Dec. 19.

People can also drop off new, unwrapped toys or books at any Milford fire station. Checks may be sent to Milford Firefighters Toys for Tots, East Side Fire Station, 980 New Haven Avenue, Milford, Ct. 06460.

The annual toy drive is sponsored by Milford Professional Firefighters Association Local 944, and benefits Milford families in need.

Any family who needs assistance should call 203-874-6783 or email [email protected] The program is confidential.

To arrange a pickup of toys, email [email protected]