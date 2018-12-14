Baseball: Foran’s Shane McCone signs to play at University of Bridgeport

Shane McCone, son of Bill and Judy McCone of Milford, has signed a National Letter of Intent to play Division II baseball at the University of Bridgeport.

McCone will be playing at third base/infield for the Purple Knights in the fall.

He plans to pursue a degree in criminal justice.

A four-year starter on the baseball team while at Foran, McCone got his start through the Milford Little League program, moving on to the Milford American Legion team.

Beginning in 9th/10th grade, McCone began to attend the many baseball showcases that were held across the region.

With a batting average of .300 and a strong glove, his talents were noticed by the college recruiters.

“I am grateful to Coach [Garrett] Walker for his help all along the way,” McCone said. “As for playing college ball, I am pumped — and really excited about the future.”