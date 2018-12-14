Milford Mirror

Baseball: Foran’s Shane McCone signs to play at University of Bridgeport

By Bill Bloxsom on December 14, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Shane McCone, seated center, signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball for the University of Bridgeport. Pictured with McCone are father Bill and mom Judy. Standing are Foran Athletic Director Anthony Vitelli, head baseball coach Garrett Walker and Foran High Principal Max Berkowitz.

Shane McCone, son of Bill and Judy McCone of Milford, has signed a National Letter of Intent to play Division II baseball at the University of Bridgeport.

McCone will be playing at third base/infield for the Purple Knights in the fall.

He plans to pursue a degree in criminal justice.

A four-year starter on the baseball team while at Foran, McCone got his start through the Milford Little League program, moving on to the Milford American Legion team.

Beginning in 9th/10th grade, McCone began to attend the many baseball showcases that were held across the region.

With a batting average of .300 and a strong glove, his talents were noticed by the college recruiters.

“I am grateful to Coach [Garrett] Walker for his help all along the way,” McCone said. “As for playing college ball, I am pumped — and really excited about the future.”

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Foran's Samantha O'Neill to play lacrosse at Fla. Southern
About author
Bill Bloxsom

Bill Bloxsom


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress