Foran’s Samantha O’Neill to play lacrosse at Fla. Southern

By Bill Bloxsom on December 14, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Samantha O’Neill, seated center, signed a National Letter of Intent to play lacrosse at Florida Southern College. Pictured with O’Neill are her father Brian and mom Patricia. Standing are Foran Athletic Director Anthony Vitelli, sister Sydney and Foran Principal Max Berkowitz.

Samantha O’Neill, daughter of Brian and Patricia O’Neill of Milford, has signed a National Letter of Intent to play Division II lacrosse at Florida Southern College in Lakeland, Florida.

O’Neill intends to major in nursing at the school while serving as a member of the women’s lacrosse team.

“I am so relieved that the decision has now been made and I can enjoy the rest of my time at Foran,” said O’Neill, who has been playing lacrosse since she was four-year’s old.”.

A four-year athlete at Foran, she also was a member of the school’s volleyball and swim teams.

O’Neill got her first taste of lacrosse through Milford Youth Lacrosse.

She later joined the Norester Girls Lacrosse League, a travel-based team in Fairfield county.

O’Neill will serve as an offense/attacker for the FSC Mocs in the 2019-20 season.

She will join twin sister Samantha out of Lauralton Hall, who also signed a National Letter of Intent to play lacrosse at Florida Southern.

