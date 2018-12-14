Foran’s Samantha O’Neill to play lacrosse at Fla. Southern

Samantha O’Neill, daughter of Brian and Patricia O’Neill of Milford, has signed a National Letter of Intent to play Division II lacrosse at Florida Southern College in Lakeland, Florida.

O’Neill intends to major in nursing at the school while serving as a member of the women’s lacrosse team.

“I am so relieved that the decision has now been made and I can enjoy the rest of my time at Foran,” said O’Neill, who has been playing lacrosse since she was four-year’s old.”.

A four-year athlete at Foran, she also was a member of the school’s volleyball and swim teams.

O’Neill got her first taste of lacrosse through Milford Youth Lacrosse.

She later joined the Norester Girls Lacrosse League, a travel-based team in Fairfield county.

O’Neill will serve as an offense/attacker for the FSC Mocs in the 2019-20 season.

She will join twin sister Samantha out of Lauralton Hall, who also signed a National Letter of Intent to play lacrosse at Florida Southern.