‘Longest night’ event at Minuteman House

The Milford Preservation Trust will open the Minuteman House, also known as the John Downs house, at 139 North Street from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 21, to celebrate the “longest night.”

Three old cauldrons will be lit outside to provide both warmth and light. Nuts will be available to toss into the fire to symbolize the cleansing of any negativity from the previous year.

A Homo Erectus hand axe and meat cleaver from 500,000 to one million years old will be available to hold. The event will be cancelled in the case of rain/snow.