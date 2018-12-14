Milford Mirror

A brief interview with Santa

By Jill Dion on December 14, 2018 in Community ·

Santa visited the Milford United Way Wednesday to have photos taken with children and pets and to help raise money for the United Way.

The Milford Mirror bumped into Santa at the United Way Wednesday and asked him some questions. Following are his answers.

MM: What is your favorite color?

SC: Red

MM: How can you tell if someone is naughty or nice?

SC: I have elves monitor all social media, games and school records, and parental reports.

MM: Do you have a favorite kind of snow?

SC: White, fluffy and deep, and good for packing to make snowmen.

MM: Did you ever slide off a roof?

SC: No, but then I have the magical power to be able to float.

MM: What is your favorite kind of cookie?

SC: My favorite cookie is chocolate chip.

MM: Do you put on weight during the holidays?

SC: No, I’m a constant 300 pounds.

MM: Do you prefer hot chocolate or warm milk?

SC: Hot cocoa.

MM: Do you get cold when you are outside on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

SC: No, I’m always dressed for the weather.

MM: Are you good at wrapping presents, or does someone do that for you?

SC: My elves wrap the presents under the direction of Mrs. Claus.

MM: What is your favorite Christmas Day meal?

SC: Christmas Day Mrs. Claus puts me on a diet (but it never works) Ho Ho Ho.

MM: Who mends your suit if it gets a rip in it?

SC: I do some sewing repairs myself, such as buttons that have fallen off. Anything else goes to elf tailors.

MM: If you could go anywhere the day after Christmas to rest, where would you go?

SC: Stay right home at the North Pole.

MM: What is the best part about giving people presents?

SC: The look of wonder and the smiles that they get when they open them.

 

