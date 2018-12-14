A brief interview with Santa

The Milford Mirror bumped into Santa at the United Way Wednesday and asked him some questions. Following are his answers.
MM: What is your favorite color?
SC: Red
MM: How can you tell if someone is naughty or nice?
SC: I have elves monitor all social media, games and school records, and parental reports.
MM: Do you have a favorite kind of snow?
SC: White, fluffy and deep, and good for packing to make snowmen.
MM: Did you ever slide off a roof?
SC: No, but then I have the magical power to be able to float.
MM: What is your favorite kind of cookie?
SC: My favorite cookie is chocolate chip.
MM: Do you put on weight during the holidays?
SC: No, I’m a constant 300 pounds.
MM: Do you prefer hot chocolate or warm milk?
SC: Hot cocoa.
MM: Do you get cold when you are outside on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?
SC: No, I’m always dressed for the weather.
MM: Are you good at wrapping presents, or does someone do that for you?
SC: My elves wrap the presents under the direction of Mrs. Claus.
MM: What is your favorite Christmas Day meal?
SC: Christmas Day Mrs. Claus puts me on a diet (but it never works) Ho Ho Ho.
MM: Who mends your suit if it gets a rip in it?
SC: I do some sewing repairs myself, such as buttons that have fallen off. Anything else goes to elf tailors.
MM: If you could go anywhere the day after Christmas to rest, where would you go?
SC: Stay right home at the North Pole.
MM: What is the best part about giving people presents?
SC: The look of wonder and the smiles that they get when they open them.