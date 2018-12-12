Wrestling: Foran Lions pin way to comeback win

Foran High opened its season with a 51-30 road win over Guilford High on Wednesday.

Mike Giordano’s scored an 8-7 victory at 152 pounds to end an 18-0 Guilford run to start the match.

Coach Dave Esposito’s Lions won seven consecutive bouts. Foran had seven wins by fall, four in the first period, to garner the victory.

After Giordano’s decision, K.J. Pokornowski pinned in 5:43 at 160 pounds.

Teddy Mauro won by first-period fall at 170, and Pat Brogan scored a pin in 1:19 of his 182-pound match to make it 21-18.

Bill Ives’ first-period pin was followed by falls from Nolan Bannon (3:16 at 220 pounds) and Philip Boyes (5:31 at heavyweight) to take the score to 37-18.

Guilford recovered to close within 37-30.

Lions’ freshman Kyle Pokornowski pinned in 3:57 of his 120 pound bout.

Jordan Lang’s win by fall in 1:52 at 126 pounds finished the night.