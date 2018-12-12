Wrestling: Jonathan Law falls on road to Branford

Jonathan Law opened its season at Branford on Wednesday night and head coach Matt Schoonmaker was pleased with his team’s performance in a 48-33 loss to the Hornets.

“Overall I saw some good things,” said Schoonmaker, now in his 13th season in charge. “We lost to Branford by the same score last year, and this is a younger team.”

Branford was awarded six-point forfeits at 106 and 182 points, as the Lawmen shifted their lineup.

“I bumped a lot of guys up starting at 145 just to make it happen,” Schoonmaker. “Our upper weights are all freshman and sophomores and we couldn’t avoid their captains. I thought our younger wrestlers did well.”

Senior tri-captains Tegan McCourt, Aisaiah Rodriguez and Shayne McCourt gave Law a chance.

“Tegan got off to a good start on the mat,” Schoonmaker said of his 113-pounder taking a 7-1 lead before he earned a pin at the 4:46 mark of his bout. “Aisaiah at 145 and Shane at 152 did as expected.”

Law was behind 24-6 when junior Alex DeLorio stepped up for his 138-pound match. He was on top 6-2 when he got the pin call at 2:55.

“That was a nice win for Alex,” Schoonmaker said. “He is a veteran and it’s always good to win coming out of the gate.”

Rodriguez and Shane McCourt closed the gap.

Rodriguez was in control throughout his 9-0 victory, with leads of 2-0 and 6-0 after each break.

Shayne McCourt went in front 7-0 after one period, then took the score to 9-0.

Branford’s Tony LaFogg almost caught him for a fall but had to settle for a reversal.

McCourt recovered to lead 15-2 after two and scored a quick takedown in the third to post the 17-2 win by technical fall.

Antonio Rosato made it four consecutive wins for the Devonites.

The junior fell behind 5-0 before he got a reversal with 12 seconds left and the fall call with 5.5 seconds remaining in the first period.

Marco Acorda gave Law a 33-27 advantage with an impressive pin in 1:46 of his 171-pound bout.

After two takedowns around a reversal gave him a 4-2 lead, the junior scored five back points in a 22-second stretch before the fall.

“Both Antonio and Marco came through,” their coach said. “They are both lighter (than the weights they wrestled).”

Coach Jesse Hurlburt’s Hornets won the next four matches, with Law’s Kian McEnerney (freshman), Sam Bergami (sophomore), Connor Madden (freshman) and first-year senior Jaime Cisneros getting baptisms under fire.

“I was happy with our lower weights,” Schoonmaker said of freshman Colin Myers (120 pounds), freshman Dylan Benedetti (126 pounds) and sophomore Cody Malin (132 pounds).

“We are starting four freshman. I think in two weeks we’ll have all the weights covered, but 106.”

Law will compete at the Fairfield Ludlowe Tournament on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.