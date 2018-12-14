Movie Menu: Miracle on 34th Street, Sister Act, The Sound of Music and more

Looking to take a break from holiday preparations?

Check out one of the movies showing on broadcast and cable television.

Friday, Dec. 14

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

What if a man questions the value of his life? Frank Capra’s look at the meaning of community has become a holiday classic.

8 p.m., USA

To Sir, With Love (1967)

What if a teacher reaches beyond himself to create real meaning for his students? Sidney Poitier stars in this touching look at real change in the classroom.

10 p.m., TCM

Saturday, Dec. 15

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

What if a little girl simply refuses to believe in Santa Claus? Natalie Wood stars in this Oscar-winning fairy tale about the meaning of the holiday season.

9:15 a.m., AMC

Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

What if a young hero takes a moment from the glory to look for his soul? This sequel to the original Star Wars adventure digs into the layers of the characters to find its story.

3:15 p.m., TNT

Legally Blonde (2001)

What if a young lady believes in her ambitions when no one else gives her a thought? Reese Witherspoon stars in this uplifting comedy about the daring of dreams.

3:30 p.m., MTV

Sunday, Dec. 16

Sister Act (1992)

What if a young lady hides in a convent to avoid the mob? Whoopi Goldberg stars in this amusing story of someone who will go just about anywhere to stay safe.

1 p.m., AMC

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946)

What if veterans of World War II return home without a sense of homecoming? William Wyler’s Oscar winner asks questions still relevant today.

1 p.m., TCM

It Happened One Night (1934)

What if a struggling writer and a runaway heiress find themselves on the road together? Frank Capra’s Oscar-winning comedy is still a delight.

1 p.m., TCM

The Sound of Music (1965)

What if a young lady finds herself when taking care of seven children? Julie Andrews radiates in this Oscar-winning musical from director Robert Wise.

7 p.m., ABC