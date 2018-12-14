American Idol alum brings holiday cheer to Fairfield

At the age of 16, David Archuleta shined under the blazing spotlight, with more than 30 million people watching him perform each week on American Idol. That was in 2008, and his angelic voice helped him become runner-up in Season 7 of the iconic show.

Over the past decade, Archuleta has had hit singles, such as “Crush,” a gold record in his self-titled debut and has toured across the world in support of eight studio albums.

In November, Archuleta released his second Christmas album, Winter in the Air. To further celebrate the Christmas season, and in support of the new release, Archuleta is on tour this month, making a stop at the Fairfield Theatre Company on Dec. 18. Keith Loria spoke with Archuleta about the tour.

Keith Loria: What can you preview about the Fairfield Theatre Company show?

David Archuleta: People can expect some Christmas cheer with a lot of classic Christmas songs that everyone knows and loves and will get people in the mood of the season. I think it will bring back a lot of memories that we have from the holidays.

KL: The new Christmas album has some classics like “White Christmas,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and “Holly Jolly Christmas,” but you also co-wrote the title track and the lead single, “Christmas Every Day.” Why was creating new songs important to you?

DA: I tend to gravitate to more serious and slower Christmas songs. This time I wanted to have some fun and write a song that would make people happy and feel the joy of the holidays. With the help of Dave Barnes and Cason Cooley, I’m thrilled with how “Christmas Every Day” turned out. It makes me happy. I’m looking forward to sharing those.

KL: What do you love about performing this time of year?

DA: I know sometimes it can be a little stressful or be a bit busy, and I’m hoping people can come and just sit back a little bit and enjoy and get into the mood. I’ve been Christmas caroling ever since I was four years old with my cousins, going around the neighborhood. As we got older, we would learn three-part harmonies and go to perform at some of the assisted-living homes and hospitals. There were five of us so we would do The Jackson 5’s “Up on a Housetop.” We still do it.

KL: What are your plans for 2019? Any New Year’s resolutions?

DA: I’m working on some new pop music and I’m also wanting to work on some Spanish stuff — more original vocal pop music. I’ll do some more touring at the beginning of the year.

KL: I know a lot of those who come to your shows still remember you from American Idol. Looking back at it now, what did that show do for you and your career?

DA: It changed everything. It’s amazing how many people watched that show and were so devoted to it all and the people they were voting for. Here we are 10 years later and people still come up to me and know me from the show. I thought I was just going to learn from it and get a cool experience; I never expected to go to the finale.

KL: When did you realize that you wanted to pursue a music career?

DA: I thought about it when I was little and wondered what it would be like to be a singer in front of an audience on stage, but I didn’t think I would actually do it. It was fun to imagine, but I didn’t like being in front of people. I wasn’t social, I didn’t like attention, and it wasn’t until after American Idol that I realized I really wanted to do it.