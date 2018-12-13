This Weekend: Markets, ballet, concerts and more

Bonerama

Bonerama will perform on Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company at 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Holiday Bazaar

The Artist and Artisan Holiday Bazaar runs Dec. 14-16 at Firehouse Gallery, 81 Naugatuck Avenue, Milford. The bazaar will sell paintings, jewelry, pottery, soaps, scarves and more. For more information, visit milfordarts.org/holiday-bazaar.

Nutcracker in Ridgefield

The Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance will perform The Nutcracker Dec. 14-16 at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Holiday Caroling Party

A Holiday Caroling Party is on Dec. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. The party features horse-drawn carriage rides, a choir performance, crafts, cookie decorating and more. The event is free. For more information, visit pequotlibrary.org.

Lez Zeppelin

Lez Zeppelin will perform Dec. 14-15 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $28-$98. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Sounds of the Season

The Sounds of the Season concert will be held Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 36 New Canaan Road, Wilton. The Music on the Hill Festival Chorus and Jubilate Ringers handbell choir will perform. The suggested donation is $20. For more information, visit musiconthehillCT.org.

*Jingle Bell Rock

Jingle Bell Rock will run Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Place, Westport. Kids can do crafts and meet Santa. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. For more information, visit westporthistory.org.

*Winterfest

Winterfest is on Dec. 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Greenwich Library, 101 West Putnam Avenue, Greenwich. The library will offer winter crafts and games for children. For more information, visit greenwichlibrary.org.

*Mercury Votive Workshop

The Mercury Votive Workshop is on Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. A museum educator will talk with children about the origins of mercury glass. Tickets $10 for members and $15 for non-members. For more information, visit wiltonhistorical.org.

A Christmas Carol

Joe Plummer Jr. and Therese Plummer will perform a dramatic reading of A Christmas Carol on Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. at the Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Avenue, New Canaan. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit carriagebarn.org.

Scenes from the Nutcracker

Scenes from the Nutcracker will be staged Dec. 15-16 at noon and 3 p.m. at the Darien Art Center, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 203-655-8683.

New England Ballet

The New England Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker is on Dec. 15 at noon and 5 p.m. and on Dec. 16 at 1 p.m. at the Klein, 910 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. Tickets are $20-$50. For more information, visit theklein.org.

Nutcracker in Stamford

The Nutcracker will run Dec. 15-16 at 1 and 5 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $40-$75. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Youth Ballet

The Norwalk Metropolitan Youth Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker is on Dec. 15 at 1 and 6 p.m. at the Quick Center, 1073 North Benson Road, Fairfield. Tickets are $35-$45. For more information, visit nmyb.org.

Holiday Pop Up

The Holiday Pop Up Art Show and Sale run Dec. 15-16 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the Loft Artists Association, 575 Pacific Street, Stamford. An opening reception will be held Dec. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit loftartists.org.

*Holiday crafts

The Holiday Craft Workshops are on Dec. 15 at 1:15 p.m. at the Darien Art Center, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien. The workshop is for kids ages 6-12. Registration is online. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit darienarts.org.

Joys of the Season

The Joys of the Season concert is on Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. at Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Avenue, Norwalk. Tickets are $10-$50. For more information, visit norwalksymphony.org.

A Broadway Holiday Show

A Broadway Holiday Show is on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Carols by Candlelight

The Carols by Candlelight concert is on Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, 351 Main Street, Ridgefield. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit ststephensridgefield.org.

Ridgefield School of Dance

The Ridgefield School of Dance’s production of The Nutcracker is on Dec. 16 at 1:30 p.m. at Ridgefield High School, 700 North Salem Road, Ridgefield. The ballet will be performed along with Winter Magic, a jazz dance performance. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, visit theridgefieldschoolofdance.com.

Billie and Blue Eyes

The Billie and Blue Eyes tribute concert will be on Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. at the Quick Center, 1073 North Benson Road, Fairfield. Tickets are $40-$65. For more information, visit quickcenter.com.