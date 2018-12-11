Milford Mirror

Woman sought in theft of Scratch Baking tip jar

By Milford Mirror on December 11, 2018 in Police & Fire ·

Police are asking for help identifying the woman pictured here.

Scratch Baking in Milford and the Milford police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman they say stole a tip jar Dec. 9 from Scratch Baking in downtown Milford.

Click here to see a video posted on the Milford Police Department Twitter page.

Police remind business owners and employees to be mindful of tip jars that are unattended, and in their Twitter posting say, “Currently looking to ID this suspect in a recent grab at a Milford bakery.”

The Milford Police Department can be reached at 203-878-6551.

Previous Post Discovery Museum offers kids fun learning environment during holiday break
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress