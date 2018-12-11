Woman sought in theft of Scratch Baking tip jar

Scratch Baking in Milford and the Milford police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman they say stole a tip jar Dec. 9 from Scratch Baking in downtown Milford.

Click here to see a video posted on the Milford Police Department Twitter page.

Police remind business owners and employees to be mindful of tip jars that are unattended, and in their Twitter posting say, “Currently looking to ID this suspect in a recent grab at a Milford bakery.”

The Milford Police Department can be reached at 203-878-6551.