On Stage: This weekend and ongoing

THIS WEEKEND

A Christmas Carol, Dec. 15, 11 a.m.-2p.m., Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. Joe Plummer Jr. and Therese Plummer will perform a dramatic reading of the classic story. Tickets $20. Info: carriagebarn.org.

A Broadway Holiday Show, Dec. 15, 7 p.m., and Dec. 16, 2 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

CONTINUING

Elf the Musical, through Dec. 15, The Kweskin Theatre, 1349 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Tickets $35. Info: curtaincallinc.com.

A Christmas Story, through Dec. 22, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sherman Playhouse, 5 State Route 29, Sherman. Tickets $24. Info: shermanplayers.org.

Glitz! The Little Miss Christmas Pageant Musical, through Dec. 22, Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Tickets $22. Info: pantochino.com.

The Pianist of Willesden Lane, through Dec. 22, Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Grammy-nominated pianist and storyteller Mona Golabek will perform the unique piece about her mother, who was sent from Nazi-threatened Vienna to London, holding on to her music to stay alive. Golabek intertwines the true story of family, hope, and survival with piano selections by Grieg, Chopin, Beethoven, Debussy, Bach, and even a little Gershwin. Free staging of the show Dec. 13, 10:30 a.m.Tickets $30. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Man of La Mancha, through Jan. 5, TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Tickets $30. Info: theatreworks.us.

ADVANCE

Tuesdays with Morrie playreading, Dec. 17, 7 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Power Court, Westport. Tickets $20. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

A Magical Cirque Christmas, Dec. 22, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $27-$150. Info: palacestamford.org.

Finesse Mitchell, Dec. 28-29, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Bridgeport Stress Factory, 167 State St., Bridgeport. Tickets $20-$40. Info: call 203-576-4242

Bob DiBuono, Dec. 29, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $19. Info: palacestamford.org.

Disney’s Frozen Sing-A-Long, Dec. 30, 3 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $10. Info: palacestamford.org.

Thomas John: Seatbelt Psychic, Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $45-$125. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

*PBS KIDS Live: Big Tiny Adventure, Jan. 16, 6 p.m., Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $17.55-$99. Info: palacestamford.org.

Frank Caliendo, Jan. 19, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $72-$157. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

*Amazing Max, Jan. 20, 3 p.m., Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

Robert Dubac’s Book of Moron, Jan. 28, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $40-$50. Info: palacestamford.org.