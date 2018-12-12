Sound of Music: Concerts and recitals

Bonerama, Dec. 13, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Slambovian Circus Of Dreams, Dec. 14, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Lez Zeppelin, Dec. 14-15, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $28-$98. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Sounds of the Season, Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 36 New Canaan Rd., Wilton. Music on the Hill Festival Chorus and Jubilate Ringers handbell choir. Suggested donation $20. Info: musiconthehillCT.org.

Joys of the Season, Dec. 15, 5 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. Tickets $10-$50. Info: norwalksymphony.org.

Carols by Candlelight Concert, Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m., St. Stephen’s Church, 351 Main St., Ridgefield. Tickets $20. Info: ststephensridgefield.org.

Billie and Blue Eyes, Dec. 16, 3 p.m., Quick Center, 1073 North Benson Rd., Fairfield. Grammy Award-winning vocalist Catherine Russell and jazz guitarist, vocalist and bandleader John Pizzarelli will perform a tribute to Frank Sinatra and Billie Holiday. Tickets $40-$65. Info: quickcenter.com.

Bach for the Holidays, Dec. 16, 4 p.m., South Salem Presbyterian Church, 111 Spring St., South Salem, NY. Tickets $25. Info: thesanctuaryseries.org.

David Archuleta, Dec. 18, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $35-$160. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Glenn Miller Orchestra, Dec. 19, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $40. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Jeanne Freeman, Dec. 20, 7:45 p.m., St. Gabriel’s Church Hall, 26 Broadway, Milford. Free. Info: 203-876-9973.

Caravan of Thieves, Dec. 22, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Machine, Dec. 28, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Stephen Kellogg, Dec. 29, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $33. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Motet, Dec. 29, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Sophistafunk will also be performing. Tickets $27. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Popa Chubby, Dec. 30, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds, Dec. 31, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. The National Reserve will also perform. Tickets $40. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

North Mississippi Allstars, Dec. 31, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $68-$88. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Smithereens, Jan. 11, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Robin Wilson of the Gin Blossoms will fill in for Smithereens frontman Pat DiNizio, who died last year. Tickets $52. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Strange Weather, Jan. 24, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Lords of 52nd Street, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $40. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Drew Baldridge, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $10. Info: palacestamford.org.