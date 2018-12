Dance: Nutcrackers in the area

Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance: Nutcracker, Dec. 14-16, Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $25. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Scenes from the Nutcracker, Dec. 15-16, noon and 3 p.m., Darien Art Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Tickets $15. Info: call 203-655-8683.

The Nutcracker, Dec. 15-16, 1 and 5 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $40-$75. Info: palacestamford.org.

Norwalk Metropolitan Youth Ballet: The Nutcracker, Dec. 15, 1 and 6 p.m., Quick Center, 1073 North Benson Rd., Fairfield. Tickets $35-$45. Info: nmyb.org.

New England Ballet: The Nutcracker, Dec. 15, noon and 5 p.m., Dec. 16, 1 p.m., The Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $20-$50. Info: theklein.org.

The Ridgefield School of Dance: The Nutcracker, Dec. 16, 1:30 p.m., Ridgefield High School, 700 North Salem Rd., Ridgefield. The ballet will perform along with Winter Magic, a jazz dance performance. Tickets$15-$25. Info: theridgefieldschoolofdance.com.