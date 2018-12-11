Girls basketball: Law looking to turn defense into points

Jonathan Law will look to improvement on defense to spark the offense as the Lady Lawmen strive for a return to the postseason.

“We will need to improve our defense this season to compete and achieve our goals,” head coach Dan Young said.

“If we improve defensively it will allow us to play a fast, up-tempo game. The girls are tremendous workers in practice with great attitudes. They are also unselfish that allows us to be balanced on offense.

“Our goal is to improve throughout the season and qualify for both SCC and state tournaments.”

Last year, Law posted a record of 14-6, lost to Sheehan of Wallingford in the first round of the Southern Connecticut Conference tournament, and reached the Class L state playoff quarterfinals.

Law was seeded 12th and defeated No. 21 Maloney of Meriden and No. 28 Branford, before being eliminated by No. 4 Daniel Hand of Madison.

Only one player was lost to graduation, but she leaves big shoes to fill: Colleen Goodwin, a captain and starter.

This year’s captains are guards Samara Thacker, Cali Jolley and Pam Ellison, along with guard/forward Fallon Andriolas. Forwards Erica Boehm and Olivia Kowalski, and guard/forward Maddie Lula are other key players back in the fold.

Depth will be key for Law’s success on the hardwood this winter.

“This season we will look to expand our rotation,” Young said. “This will allow us to play faster and have more weapons on offense. The SCC is always tough. Mercy, Sheehan and Career are among the top teams in the conference.”

Law opens at Bunnell of Stratford on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The Lady Lawmen have their home opener when Guilford visits this Friday at 7.

That is followed by another home 7 o’clock tilt with Lauralton Hall on Monday.

“We’re very excited for this season. It has been a quick two weeks,” Young said. “But we are very much looking forward to begin going after our goals.”