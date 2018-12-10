Milford Mirror

Pop Warner football: Milford Eagles post victory at Nationals

By Milford Mirror on December 10, 2018 in Sports Features, Youth Sports ·

Team members are James Allbert, Jack Beaupre, Anthony Brassell, James Cobain, Jack Cushman, Luke Dana, Justin Daniel, Tyler daSilva, Ethan Domingue, Ryan Giambra, Matthew Hagerty, Jayson Jimenez, Riley Jordan, Ethan Long, John Lorenti, Griffin Lucy, Matthew Miller, John Neider, Brandon Payne, Matt Piechota, Jack Pietrosanti, Brett Rohleder, Sam Rosa, Benjamin Rossi, Charlie Rubin, Jack Sellman, Raul Valle and Cal Wrigley.

The Milford Pop Warner Junior Varsity Eagles football team were the first team in MPW history to win a game at Nationals when the locals played in Orlando (Fla.)

Milford went unbeaten in winning the New England Regional to earn the trip to Disney World. The Eagles were Southern Connecticut Division II champions and state champs.

Milford was one of the Top 5 Division II teams nationwide out of 360-plus teams.

The head coach is Jesse Rohleder.

Assistant coaches are James Allbert, Mark Beaupre, Keif Bryant, Mike Cobain, Scott Dana, Kevin Long, Jason Lucy and Scott Mower.

Team moms are Cynthia Rubin and Mary Hagerty.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Pop Warner Cheer: Junior Varsity squad places at Nationals
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress