Pop Warner football: Milford Eagles post victory at Nationals

The Milford Pop Warner Junior Varsity Eagles football team were the first team in MPW history to win a game at Nationals when the locals played in Orlando (Fla.)
Milford went unbeaten in winning the New England Regional to earn the trip to Disney World. The Eagles were Southern Connecticut Division II champions and state champs.
Milford was one of the Top 5 Division II teams nationwide out of 360-plus teams.
The head coach is Jesse Rohleder.
Assistant coaches are James Allbert, Mark Beaupre, Keif Bryant, Mike Cobain, Scott Dana, Kevin Long, Jason Lucy and Scott Mower.
Team moms are Cynthia Rubin and Mary Hagerty.