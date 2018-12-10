Pop Warner Cheer: Junior Varsity squad places at Nationals

The Junior Varsity Cheer team placed third in sideline cheer and fourth in comp at Nationals when Milford Pop Warner sent three of its youth teams to Disney last week.

They were first in sideline and third in comp at the Regionals in Lowell (Mass.).

Milford placed first at states in both comp and sideline. They will next compete in Globals in January held in Atlantic City.

Team coaches are Rylie Bryant, Charlotte Mackell, Amanda Queiroz, Elizabeth Schumann and Abby Woodward.

Team Mom is Tanya Rosati.

The fundraising coordinator is Amy Carlson.

The link to the competition video is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s2nv5BEi1ts.