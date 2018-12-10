Pop Warner Cheer: Junior Pee Wees win National title

Milford Pop Warner sent three of its youth teams to Disney last week.

The Junior Pee Wee Cheer team won the National Championship in sideline cheer and were second in comp cheer.

At states, Milford was first in sideline and second in comp.

At Regionals in Lowell (Mass.), they were second in both comp and sideline cheer.

The Junior Pee Wee squad will next compete in Globals in January held in Atlantic City.

The head coach is Karen Schumann. The choreographer and assistant coach is Chelsey Festa.

Assistant coaches are Abby Gill, Kendall Maier and Leah Zinsky.

The link to the competition video is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s2nv5BEi1ts.