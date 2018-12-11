Discovery Museum offers kids fun learning environment during holiday break

The Discovery Museum is letting parents who are looking for a safe, fun and affordable learning environment for their kids to spend time over the holiday break from school that it’s open for business.

“Looking for something constructive for your kids to do while school is out?” said Bill Finch, executive director of the Discovery Museum. “For those of you who haven’t booked camp or vacation plans yet, have no fear: The Discovery Museum has you covered.”

On Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 for kids in grades K-6 — from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. — the Discovery Museum is offering holiday break activities that cover exciting STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) topics like chemistry, physics, robotics, and much, much more.

Finch also noted that the deadline for registration is Dec. 17. For more information about the programs call 203-372-3521, ext. 114.

The Discovery Museum (located at 4450 Park Ave., Bridgeport) was founded in 1958 and opened to the public in 1962.

As the museum celebrates its 60th anniversary, it remains a mission-driven organization aiming to inspire, wonder and ignite creativity through the exploration of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. It does this through interactive experiences, unique exhibits and dynamic learning programs.

“Research is clear: STEM jobs will grow at double the rate of other occupations over the next decade,” said Finch. “That’s why The Discovery Museum is committed to preparing future generations to fill tomorrow’s jobs by getting kids excited about STEM subjects at an early age.”

For more information about the Discovery Museum, visit discoverymuseum.org.