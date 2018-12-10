Obituary: Pandora “PJ” Peabody of Milford

Pandora “PJ” Peabody, of Milford, beloved sister, aunt and friend, peacefully entered into eternal rest on December 5, 2018.

She was born June 29, 1959 in Needham, MA and then moved to the Ithaca area when she was two. After attending Trumansburg, NY High School and Cornell University, she worked for Carl Sagan. She moved to CT and worked as an office manager and draftsman and most recently worked for the Milford Historical Society.

She is survived by her three sisters, seven nieces and nephews and too many friends to count.

A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church, 176 Broad St., Milford, CT. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of PJ may be made to Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, 110 Chapin Rd., Hudson, MA 01749.

