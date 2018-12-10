Foran passes NEASC accreditation review

Joseph A. Foran High School has been granted continued accreditation, based on the recently received evaluation report of the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC).

“This evaluation process requires hundreds of hours of self-evaluation, research and data gathering, retrospection, and analysis of current and future practices,” states an announcement on the Milford Board of Education website.

“Last year, a team of representatives from NEASC conducted a four-day in-person review at Foran to view the practices, procedures, and philosophies in place and their connection to accreditation requirements. The process is, indeed, daunting and confirms the excellent quality of teaching and learning occurring at Foran,” states the website announcement.