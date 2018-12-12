USCG Auxiliary 24-3 is holding an About Boating Safety class on Saturday, Jan. 12, at 8 a.m., at 1 Helwig St., Milford.

Successful completion of this eight-hour ABS course satisfies the Connecticut licensing requirements for both boats and personal watercraft (PWC). Cost is $60.

To register and pay online visit http://a0142403.uscgaux.info/. Walk-ins welcome. For more information, call 860-663-5505 or email [email protected].

In addition, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 24-3 has certified vessel examiners who will perform a free Vessel Safety Check at your boat, at a time of mutual convenience. To schedule an appointment, call 860-663-5505 or email [email protected].