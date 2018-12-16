Senior Center calendar: 12-17 to 12-23

The Milford Senior Center at 9 Jepson Drive offers a variety of programs, activities and services for Milford residents 55 years of age and older. Effective July 1, 2014, the Milford Council on Aging Board of Directors voted to increase membership dues to $15.00 a year. For members who do not live in Milford, the yearly membership fee will increase to $25.00 a year. Call 203 877-5131 or visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com Link to Contacts to Program Director Amanda Berry for information.

Night Time Programs: Monday evenings. The Center will be open Monday evenings, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Members can enjoy cards, pool and games. See schedule below.

THE AHRENS PROGRAM

The Ahrens Program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. Please contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens Program Coordinator or Christine Lyas, Social Service Worker at 203 877-5131 for details on this program.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER WEBSITE

Visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com for complete information on all the Center’s programs and services. Classes at the Milford Senior Center are free; however, donations are accepted and welcomed.

MONDAY December 17, 2018

9:30 a.m. Arts and Crafts

9:30 a.m. Laughter Yoga Group

10:30 a.m. Ballroom Aerobics

11:00 a.m. Zumba Gold

1:00 p.m. Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble

1:00 p.m. Art Class

1:00 p.m. Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) discussion.

4:00 p.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize will resume January 7, 2019

6:30 Model Railroad Group

On Mondays, the Senior Center will close at 4:30 p.m. during the month of December

TUESDAY, December 18, 2018

9:15 a.m. Beginner’s Line Dance Class

9:15 a.m. Intro to Chess

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize

10:00 a.m. Gospel Choir

10:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

10:30 a.m. Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class

11:00 a.m. Literary Lunch Book Club -No meeting this month

1:00 p.m. Club C meeting followed by Bingo

1:00 p.m. Tap Dance Class

1:00 p.m. Quilting Group

4:15 p.m. Yoga Class

WEDNESDAY, December 19, 2018

9:30 a.m. Tai Chi – Intermediate

10:00 MSC Band Rehearsal

10:30 a.m. Country/Western Line Dance Class

10:30 a.m. Tai Chi- Beginner Parquet Room

1:00 p.m. Bingo

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Happy Hookers Knitting Group

THURSDAY, December 20, 2018

9:05 a.m. Yoga10:00 a.m.

10:00 a.m. Writers Unlimited

10:30 a.m. Line Dance Class

10:30 a.m. Qi Gong.

11:00 a.m. Italian Cultural Class

12:30 p.m. Harborside Chorus

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Knitting group

1:00 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY, December 21, 2018

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. free haircuts- call front desk for an appointment 203 877-5131

9:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Move, Connect and Stabilize

9:30 a.m. Meditation (for one hour)- 1st Friday of the month.

10:00 a.m. Creative Writing Class-

10:30 a.m. MSC Choir

10:45 a.m. Let Your Yoga Dance

1:00 p.m. Readings and Carols

1:00 p.m. Pickle Ball Easygoing play only. Beginners welcome

SUNDAY

The Milford Senior Center is open Sunday at noon till 4:00 p.m. for cards and bingo, billiards and special program events. The pool room is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sandwiches and chips are available for $2.00 each.

The Milford Senior Center offers lunch daily, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Lunch ticket prices: complete dinner- $3.00 includes soup and dinner- Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or Peanut butter and Jelly sandwich daily for $1.00. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for only $1.00. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER MENU December 17 to December 21

Monday, Chicken with lemon sauce, roast beef, broccoli; Tuesday, sliced turkey with apple stuffing cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables; Wednesday sausage and peppers, pasta side, Italian bread; Thursday, roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans; Friday, stuffed shells with Marinara sauce, tossed salad, garlic knot.

TRAVEL

A suggestion for your parents or friends who love to travel with us is a Travel Gift Card! Valid for any trip we do at the Center available in any denomination, a gift that keeps on giving!

COACH TOURS” – (the Big Buses) – Open to members & non-members!

“SHORTER VERSION” Trips – Open to members only. These sell out FAST! Trips are operated

On our transit buses, shorter, inclusive and less expensive… (We will waitlist nonmembers)

February 3 CATS

March 17th RENT

March 31st BEAUTIFUL

May 5 COME FROM AWAY

May 19th Sound of Music

June 23rd Waitress

Broadway @ The Bushnell.. come by for the full list of 2018-2019 Shows! Fiddler On The Roof (11/10) and Hamilton (12/26) were released Sept. 10th, hope you have been in the center to pick them up sooner than getting this Bulletin and will be first to go! Unfortunately much is time sensitive!Pick up all details on the Travel Wall!

On the Travel Wall…..Always ask! More trips ahead. Trips are NON-Refundable, or CAN be re-sold. We do take a waitlist for all our trips! Call…203 877-5131 ext. 2119