Three arrested for September attack on bike rider

Milford police have arrested three people in connection with a robbery and attack on a bicycle rider Sept. 27.

Police said the attack took place at about 2 am. Sept. 27 on the one-way section of Buckingham Avenue near New Haven Avenue.

“The victim was riding his bicycle when he was approached by individuals in a motor vehicle,” police said in a prepared release. “The victim was knocked off of his bicycle and hospitalized after suffering serious physical injuries.”

The attackers stole personal items and $3,000 in cash from the victim.

On Oct. 9, a Milford police officer stopped a motor vehicle believed to be the one involved in the incident. After an investigation, three individuals were arrested for committing the robbery, police said.

Jacob Marrero, 19, of 676 Grant Street, Bridgeport, was arrested on Dec. 5, and charged with robbery, assault, larceny and conspiracy to commit robbery. Marrero was released on a promise to appear in Milford court on Jan. 2.

Carlos Marrero, 25, of 130 Colony Street, Bridgeport, was arrested on Oct. 15, and charged with robbery, assault, larceny, criminal mischief and driving the wrong way on a one way road. Marrero already appeared in court and is scheduled to appear again on Dec. 12, police said.

The third individual arrested was a juvenile.