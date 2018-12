The Precious Blood Ladies Guild is introducing a new flair to an old favorite. Their Annual Holiday Dinner and Auction will include dinner, music, dancing and a silent auction on Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the St. Agnes Church Hall, 400 Merwin Ave.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the Parish Office, 70 Gulf Street, or by calling Diane at 203-878-3363, Laury 203-878-2383 or Tori 848-333-7150.