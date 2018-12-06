Milford Mirror

Uganda Farmers to hold 11th anniversary dinner

By Milford Mirror on December 6, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations ·

Jane Holler and Dan Marecki look on as the spout is turned at the commissioning of the water project in Ihunga in December of 2013. -File Photo

Uganda Farmers Inc.(UFI), a local nonprofit, will hold an 11th anniversary dinner, with African fashions and music, and special guests.

UFI, founded by the city couple Jane Holler and Dan Marecki, raises funds to dig wells in drought-stricken East Africa.  

The event will be held 6-10 p.m. Jan. 12 at Riverview Bistro, 946 Ferry Blvd., Stratford.

Guests will be the Revs. Emmanuel Byaruhanga and Godfrey Musabe of Fort Portal, Uganda, site of UFI’s newest water project, and Danielle Burns, a Tolland teen brought to UFI by the Connecticut Make A Foundation.

The fashion show, with some trivia questions, will be presented by a native of Africa. Attendees are invited to wear African clothing or bright colors.

Tickets are $55, with a buffet and 50-50 raffle. For information and tickets, go to www.ugandafarmersinc.org or contact Jane Holler at 203-376-3283 or [email protected] Send checks to Uganda Farmers Inc., 31 Cherry St., Suite 109, Milford 06460.

 

Previous Post Walsh's Wonderings — Christmas tchotchkes Next Post Piano prodigy Yuja Wang to perform with Greater Bridgeport Symphony
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© Copyright 2018 Hearst Media Services Connecticut, LLC

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress