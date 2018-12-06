Uganda Farmers to hold 11th anniversary dinner

Uganda Farmers Inc.(UFI), a local nonprofit, will hold an 11th anniversary dinner, with African fashions and music, and special guests.

UFI, founded by the city couple Jane Holler and Dan Marecki, raises funds to dig wells in drought-stricken East Africa.

The event will be held 6-10 p.m. Jan. 12 at Riverview Bistro, 946 Ferry Blvd., Stratford.

Guests will be the Revs. Emmanuel Byaruhanga and Godfrey Musabe of Fort Portal, Uganda, site of UFI’s newest water project, and Danielle Burns, a Tolland teen brought to UFI by the Connecticut Make A Foundation.

The fashion show, with some trivia questions, will be presented by a native of Africa. Attendees are invited to wear African clothing or bright colors.

Tickets are $55, with a buffet and 50-50 raffle. For information and tickets, go to www.ugandafarmersinc.org or contact Jane Holler at 203-376-3283 or [email protected] Send checks to Uganda Farmers Inc., 31 Cherry St., Suite 109, Milford 06460.