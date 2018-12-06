This Weekend: Santa, concerts, plays and more

*A Visit to Santa’s House

A Visit to Santa’s House runs Dec. 6-9 at Burr Homestead, 739 Old Post Road, Fairfield. Proceeds will support the Junior Women’s Club of Fairfield scholarships. The event will include live music, dancing, raffles and more. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit jwcfairfield.com.

Holiday Bazaar

Artist and Artisan Holiday Bazaar runs Dec. 6-9 at Firehouse Gallery, 81 Naugatuck Avenue, Milford. The bazaar will sell paintings, jewelry, pottery, soaps, scarves, and more. For more information, visit milfordarts.org/holiday-bazaar.

Adaptations

Adaptations will be staged Dec. 6-8 at 7 p.m. at Shelton High School, 120 Meadow Street, Shelton. Tickets are $10 at the door.

A Charlie Brown Christmas

A Charlie Brown Christmas runs Dec. 7-9 at the Wilton Playshop, 15 Lovers Lane, Wilton. Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the other Peanuts grapple with the real meaning of Christmas. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information, visit wiltonplayshop.org.

Nutcracker

The Danbury Music Centre’s Nutcracker Ballet will be staged Dec. 7-9 at Danbury High School, 43 Clapboard Ridge Road, Danbury. Tickets are $10-$35. For more information, visit danburymusiccentre.org.

Man of La Mancha

Man of La Mancha will be staged Dec. 7 through Jan. 5 at TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Avenue, New Milford. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit theatreworks.us.

Chanukah Celebration

The Senior Adult Chanukah Celebration is on Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. at the Stamford Jewish Community Center, 1035 Newfield Avenue, Stamford. Tickets are $6 for members and $9 for non-members. For more information, visit stamfordjcc.org.

Festival of Lights

The Celebrating the Festival of Lights concert is on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. at Congregation Shir Shalom, 46 Peaceable Street, Ridgefield. The concert is free. For more information, visit ourshirshalom.org.

Midnight North

Midnight North will perform Dec. 7-8 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $22. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Alternate Routes

The Alternate Routes will perform Dec. 7-8 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $28-$78. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Sixties Show

The Sixties Show will perform on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Small Works

The Small Works Art Show & Sale is on Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Newtown Meeting House, 31 Main Street, Newtown. The sale is hosted by the Society of Creative Arts of Newtown. For more information, call 203-744-7690.

Boothe Christmas

The Boothe Homestead Christmas runs Dec. 8-9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Boothe Memorial Park, 5800 Main Street, Stratford. Tickets are $5.

*Gingerbread Decorating

The Gingerbread Decorating Workshop is on Dec. 8 at 11 a.m. at the Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Place, Westport. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. For more information, visit westporthistory.org.

Pet photos with Santa

Pet photos with Santa will be held on Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pet Supplies Plus, 675 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton. Bring your pets (dogs on leash, cats in carriers) and/or your kids for photos with Santa, featuring professional photographer J. Avery Wham. All proceeds will benefit Pet Protector’s rescued animals. Holiday items, pet items and baked goods will also be available as well as rescue pet information. For more information, visit petprotectorsrescue.org.

*Holly Jolly Saturday

Holly Jolly Saturday is on Dec. 8 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. Santa will be on site from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for visits. Silhouette artist Debbie O’Connor will be on hand creating portraits. The event also includes the Holiday Trains exhibit, pomander and gingerbread cookie workshops, a pop-up market and Music on the Hill will perform from 2-4 p.m. For more information, visit wiltonhistorical.org.

Scenes from the Nutcracker

Scenes from the Nutcracker will be staged Dec. 8-9 at noon and 3 p.m. at the Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 203-655-8683.

*Holiday Crafts

The Holiday Craft Workshop is on Dec. 8 at 1:15 p.m. at the Darien Art Center, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien. The program is for ages 6-12. Register online. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit darienarts.org.

Young Persons’ Concert

The Young Persons’ Concert is on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 1719 Post Road, Fairfield. The Fairfield County Children’s Choir will perform. The concert is free. For more information, visit musicforyouth.net.

Sing We Now of Christmas

The Sing We Now of Christmas concert is on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church is at 207 Main Street, Ridgefield. The SymphoNYChorus will perform. The concert is free. For more information, visit jesseleechurch.com.

Season of Peace

The Norwalk Community Chorale: Season of Peace concert will be held on Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Avenue, Norwalk. The concert is free. For more information, visit norwalkcommunitychorale.org.

Paige Turner Christmas Special

The Paige Turner Christmas Special will be held on Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. at the Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Avenue, Milford. Tickets are $30-$35. For more information, visit milfordarts.org.

Rupert Wates

Rupert Wates will perform on Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. at Voices Café, The Unitarian Church in Westport, 10 Lyons Plains Road, Westport. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit voicescafe.org.

Handel’s Messiah

Handel’s Messiah will be performed on Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. at the Basilica of St. John the Evangelist, 279 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit stamfordsymphony.org.

All of You on the Good Earth

All of You on the Good Earth will be performed on Dec. 8, 8 p.m., The Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Piano sensation Yuja Wan will perform with the Greater Bridgeport Symphony. Tickets are $15-$59. For more information, visit GBS.org.

*Rustic Christmas

A Rustic Christmas will be held on Dec. 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Coley Barn, 104 Weston Road, Weston Historical Society. Santa and his helper will be available for photos. Admission is free. For more information, visit westonhistoricalsociety.org.

Lawrence

Lawrence will perform with Huntertones and Kat Wright on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Sons of Serendip

Sons of Serendip will perform on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $22.50-$35. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

The Ballroom Thieves

The Ballroom Thieves will perform with Odette Hartman on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $28. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Christmas with The Celts

Christmas with The Celts will perform on Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $47.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.