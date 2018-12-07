Movie Menu: The Graduate, White Christmas, The Wiz and more

Looking for a break from holiday preparations?

Check out what movies you can watch this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

And think for a moment how life has changed. Or not.

Friday, Dec. 7

Steel Magnolias (1989)

The holidays are times for friends and family as a collection of exaggerated characters in the South learn in this magical movie from Robert Harling’s play. Sally Field stars.

8 p.m., POP

The Graduate (1967)

How simple life once looked for a college graduate who could come home, live with the folks, hang out in the pool, and wonder what to do with his life. To the tunes of Simon and Garfunkel.

8 p.m., TCM

Saturday, Dec. 8

Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

Those were the days when people in the media could exaggerate the truth about their talents. Barbara Stanwyck shines as a celebrity who isn’t sure how to entertain for the holidays.

9 a.m., AMC

White Christmas (1954)

Twelve years after Holiday Inn, Bing Crosby again sings the tunes of Irving Berlin in a lovely musical about military veterans who want to help a former commander feel needed.

11:30 a.m., AMC

Steel Magnolias (1989)

The holidays are times for friends and family as a collection of exaggerated characters in the South learn in this magical movie from Robert Harling’s play. Sally Field stars.

1:30 p.m., POP

The Princess Diaries (2001)

You would think that anyone would want to wake up to learn Julie Andrews was your grandmother. But for an awkward teenaged Anne Hathaway, the news is less than welcome.

2 p.m., E!

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

While today’s Thanksgiving still may start with the Macy’s Parade, there was a time when the arrival of Santa Claus was not a welcome event. Especially if you were a young Natalie Wood.

2:15 p.m., AMC

Airport (1970)

Once upon a time, airlines served free nuts in economy, and people could stow away on airplanes. Ross Hunter’s all-star epic recalls a gentler time. Even when a bomb is involved.

3:35 p.m., Flix

Holiday Inn (1942)

Yes, it was war time, but the kindness of Bing Crosby, and the music of Irving Berlin, could help a nation feel connected at the holidays in this warm hearted musical comedy.

8 p.m., TCM

Sunday, Dec. 9

The Wiz (1978)

While Diana Ross is miscast as Dorothy, the inventiveness of this offbeat adaptation of The Wizard of Oz makes it easy to overlook the obvious gaps in performance.

12:30 p.m., BET

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)

A few years after first gathering at a rundown destination in India, a group of endearing senior citizens return for a new collection of adventures and aspirations.

3 p.m., FXM