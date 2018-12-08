Food: Not quite pumpkin spice

It’s getting bitter outside, the winter chill is upon us and I’m not a fan. While attempting to deny that it’s long past time for me to dig my winter coat out the closet, I decided to get a little creative with some leftover cans of pumpkin that were sitting in my pantry.

Sometimes you just need something cozy, but with a little bit of a kick to keep the chills away while wearing a blanket as a cloak around the house (to say that I don’t like the cold is a bit of an understatement). However, I didn’t have much in my kitchen at the time, other than a few basics and the odd leftover pie slice from Thanksgiving. While I could have made some sort of baked goods with the pumpkin (pumpkin bread is a year-long treat in my house), I figured it would be fun to try to make a soup that didn’t have a Campbell’s label on it.

Give this punchy pumpkin soup recipe a try; it has a slight kick to give, bringing a nice heat to the flavor, but please season to taste (not everyone likes to dump paprika on their food the way I do).

Pumpkin Soup with Grilled Cheese Croutons

Serves 4

2 cans pumpkin

1 ½ cup chicken broth

1 onion

½ cup milk

½ stick of butter

2 tablespoons diced garlic

paprika

salt

pepper

4 slices of bread (can be any type of sandwich bread)

cheese (Swiss, American and Gruyére all work)

Place butter, garlic and chopped onion into In a large pot over a medium heat. Once the onions are sautéed, stir in the pumpkin, stock and milk into the pot. Add paprika, salt and pepper to taste and let the soup simmer on the stove for another 10 minutes.

While the soup is simmering, make two grilled cheese sandwiches with your preferred type of bread and cheese in a frying pan. Once the sandwiches are done, slice them up into bite sized pieces to act as croutons. Scoop the soup into a bowl and top with the grilled cheese croutons and serve.